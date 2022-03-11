news, local-news,

A recent incident has promoted NSW Fisheries to put out a warning about prohibited size Mulloway. Officers seized a prohibited size Mulloway from a fisher who claimed to be unaware of a minimum prescribed size for the species. The Mulloway measured 48cm. The prescribed minimum size for Mulloway in NSW is 70cm with a daily bag limit of one. The Mulloway was seized and returned to back to the water alive, while the fisher was issued with a Penalty Infringement Notice. Mulloway can live for up to 42 years, reaching a maximum size of up to two metres. Mulloway are a nearshore coastal species that also occur in estuaries. NSW Fisheries remind all fishers that it is their responsibility to ensure they are aware of species size and bag limits when fishing in NSW waters. A handy guide is available in the form of the Fish Smart app, available to download from https://www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/.../resources/fishsmart-app. DPI Fisheries would like to remind fishers to report any suspected illegal fishing activity to the DPI Fishers Watch line on 1800 043 536 or online at https://bit.ly/3Hwy1AS.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/3b08303f-038c-4d9e-aa34-7170610fde34.jpg/r0_57_640_419_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg