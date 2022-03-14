news, local-news,

THE Ulladulla SES, after a busy few weeks, has wound down its operations following the severe storms that impacted the area. The group's storm damage response teams have attended to leaking roofs and water damage, trees and branches down, and water inundation jobs, while the incident management team has kept the whole operation rolling. The flood rescue teams were on standby but thankfully didn't have to be utilised as "the community made smart decisions and stayed out of flood water". The SES attended to 219 requests for assistance across the event - a mammoth effort for our volunteers, who have been putting in massive hours over the past fortnight to support the community. The SES thanks all the community members who were able to assist by collecting over 1200 self-fill sandbags at SES headquarters in Ulladulla and at Lake Conjola. Over 40 tonnes of sand used during the event, this allowed our volunteers to be out helping the community with other storm issues. Thank you also to our volunteers who assisted out of area in other affected communities and to the other agencies who supported us during this event. For emergency assistance in Storms and Floods call the NSW SES on 132 500. In the event of a life threatening emergency dial triple zero (000). The community thanks all the SES volunteers for all their efforts.

