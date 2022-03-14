news, local-news,

WORKING for their community is a common bond six local women share. The Ulladulla and Districts Community Resources Centre's recent International Women's Day event was a chance to acknowledge the efforts of the wonderful community workers. Tracy Griffin, Catherine Craig, Carlie young, Kim Gregory, Lyn Steven and Marion Gallagher were presented with certificates recently at the Dunn and Lewis Centre The all make vital contributions to the community: Kim Gregory: Kim has been nominated for her commitment to the Southern Shoalhaven and her work on Food Security ensuring our local community was not neglected and services were stocked and prepared to assist. Carlie Young: Carlie gives a few days a week volunteering at the local homeless shelter and helped with the building of the new facility on the highway. She also helps two elderly neighbor's with shopping, mowing and anything else they may need as well as raising 2 children. Catherine Craig: Catherine joined the Ulladulla SES in 2019 and her attributes to the team and community are too many to mention here. She is an astounding organizer for anything the SES needs and goes above and beyond to help all who need it. Lyn Steven: Lyn is very dedicated to her role at the Community Resource Centre. She offers extra support to those in need and always finds time to do anything extra that is asked of her. Lyn has become a much- loved member of our team. Tracy Giffin: Tracy is a volunteer at Safe Waters Community Care, she always puts her hand up for extra shifts and goes beyond to help the vulnerable people of our community in need. Tracy works tirelessly and Safe Waters feels very blessed to have her. We would like to show our appreciation today by awarding her with this gift and recognition of her works over the past two years. Marion Gallagher: Marion is a founding member of the Ulladulla Stroke Club, now 20 plus years old. She is an integral part of the club, organizing meetings, speaking with members and always providing delicious cakes and other goodies for the monthly meeting. The Ulladulla and Districts Community Resources Centre would also like to thank Gale Dunn for the beautiful lunch and welcoming venue at the Dunn and Lewis Centre.

