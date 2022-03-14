news, local-news,

PEOPLE only have a few days left to be inspired by 'Her Manifesto' which is currently on show at Milton's Van Rensburg Galleries. The works of Fernanda O'Connell and Dean Dampney feature in this exhibition. "As the weather cools and a new season approaches, these works are a celebration of the halcyon days at the height of summer aiming to preserve an eternal sense of optimism," is how the exhibition is described. Read More: SES wraps up its storm response works Fernanda explains a bit more about where her inspiration came from. "Three years into a global pandemic, I sought comfort, gratitude and a good dose of optimism to convey new beginnings and the sensuality of morning light, balmy days and warm water," she said. "My interpretation of this led to acrylic paintings that were executed mostly through a dry brushing technique called scumbling resulting in an extremely matte finish, inspired by the muralist artists of the 1920 such as Diego Rivera and Jose Clement Orozco. "The method itself, like a lover's fingertips brushing against one's skin, is as imperative in application as the colour palette, allowing the nuances of colour to create depth. "These works came into fruition over the last couple of months when the heat, northerly winds and the deafening sound of cicadas invaded my studio bringing to mind Nature's feminine energy." Read More: Awards for community workers Dean 's photographic origins are intergenerational, having grown up with the influence of iconic Australian documentary photo artist, family relative and friend, Max Dupain. Following in the footsteps of his Uncle Max, Dean began his career as a photo artist, exhibiting widely, showcasing the human condition in its most serene form, immersed in the expanse of the Australian landscape, typically by the sea, or along the coast. The Milton's Van Rensburg Galleries is at Shop 2/74 Princes Hwy, Milton opens Monday to Sunday from 9am to 4pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/5b602317-6c55-46d2-be96-be08b4072295.jpg/r0_123_750_547_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg