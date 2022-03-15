Budawang students are all happy to be back at school

news, local-news,

ALL the Budawang School students have settled happily into 2022. Many students have moved to new classes with different teachers and peers. The students in our younger classes have been working on sharing, turn taking and having a go when given new and different activities. Hands on learning activities give students opportunities to learn skills while at the same time practicing positive social interactions with their teachers and peers. Last week, Budawang School celebrated "Be Kind It's Cool Day". The students dressed in bright colours to make a stand against bullying. Our senior students are once again participating in the Regrow Conjola program. This will run alongside their regular gardening program. The students have prepared the garden beds ready to plant now the weather has improved. Budawang senior classes is working on an extension of their recycling program. They have been learning to reuse items to build things during creative arts lessons. This term the students have enjoyed the story of the "Three little pigs". They have used popper containers, shredded paper as well as other old cardboard boxes and packaging to make the pigs houses. The students are then able to retell and act out the story using these props.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/201a51ae-6e6b-46ce-91af-25f32cbc2eef_rotated_270.jpeg/r0_229_1512_1083_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg