Lions Foundation partnering with Yumaro to manage Jindelara Cottage

The Lions Ulladulla District Community Foundation [LUDCF], at a recent thoughtful ceremony, gave heartfelt thanks to the outgoing committee of volunteers that has been running the Jindelara Respite Cottage for the past seven years. The ceremony also officially marked the passing of the baton to Yumaro - a local disability provider, who will be taking over from the retiring voluntary group to run the cottage for LUDCF. The generous group of Jindelara volunteers, who have been doing a wonderful job managing the cottage since its opening, made the decision to step back from this work in 2021. LUDCF, as a result, approached Yumaro to take on the task of managing the facility in 2022. Read More: United juniors win cricket premiership Birds of a feather flock together at bird show LUDCF President, Peter Turl, acknowledged the highly successful efforts and hard work of the dedicated Jindelara volunteers. The volunteers coordinated the accounts, funding grants, the daily logistics of the facilities smooth running, maintenance, bookings and the intricate work of supporting participants to stay in the house as shared experience with others. Yumaro expressed that they were pleased to be part of LUDCF's Jindelara community initiative and will ensure that the cottage continues to provide critical disability accommodation to the local community. Yumaro will facilitate bookings from both individuals and organisations wishing to use the facility as it has always done. Yumaro are also able to provide disability support for people wanting to stay and don't have their own care team. For more information about how to utilise this community asset please email jindelara@yumaro.com.au or phone 44554799. Lions Ulladulla District Community Foundation (LUDCF), an incorporated association run by a dedicated committee of volunteers who have a focus on the accommodation needs of people with a disability in the Ulladulla region. LUDCF with the financial support of the Ulladulla Milton Lions Pre-Loved Bookshop and the local Ulladulla Milton Lions Club are responsible for the outstanding achievement of fundraising, building and overseeing the Jindelara Cottage (respite house) in Ulladulla and will continue to oversee and own this community asset for the benefit of future generations. Yumaro (formerly known as Mullala) is a registered NDIS provider with 40 years of experience in disability services within the Ulladulla community. Since 2020 Lions Ulladulla District Community Foundation (LUDCF) and Yumaro have been sharing expertise and information relating to the local demand for disability housing, best practice in housing design and ultimately how the community can best respond to meet the disability housing demand. Yumaro expertise draws upon its successful Specialist disability accommodation facility that they designed and built in 2018 and continue to operate today. Not only have Yumaro and LUDCF partnered to run the Jindelara cottage respite home, but they have been working closely to design a new Specialist Disability Accommodation facility beside the respite cottage on land that is being donated to LUDCF by the Shoalhaven City Council.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/33c55b28-cc99-4613-802a-dcb9385d0d55.JPG/r0_394_5232_3350_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg