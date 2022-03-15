news, local-news,

It gives the Milton Show Society great pleasure to announce that the new date for the Milton Show is now formalised. The Milton Show will be held on Friday April 29 to Saturday April 30. The show society says there will be a fun packed, fully loaded Milton Show for the entire community to enjoy. The show committee hopes to see everyone at the event. The show committee had to make a difficult decision recently due to the extreme weather situation. It [the show] was meant to be held from Friday March 4 to Saturday March 5. "It's disappointing given all the effort and work that went into preparing for the show," President of the Milton Show Society Ken Leslie explained at the time. He said the safety of the community, the show judges and the animals had to come first. "The ground is just sodden," he said. The wet ground meant that events like the equestrian sections could not be held safely due to the risk factor. Watch this space for more details to come.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/57ef7d10-f31f-4aaf-a53f-ca0fac226504.jpeg/r0_143_2048_1300_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg