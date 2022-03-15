news, local-news,

People in the Shoalhaven are invited to find out more about cohousing at two public events this month. Cohousing is an intentional community composed of small private homes with full kitchens, supplemented by extensive common facilities. A cohousing community is planned, owned and managed by the residents, groups of people who want more interaction with their neighbours. Having started in Denmark in the 1960s cohousing has since spread to many countries all over the world including the UK, The Netherlands, and more than 150 established cohousing communities in the USA. There are a further 140 in construction. Local resident Alison Friend is keen to make cohousing happen in the Shoalhaven and is sure others will too. "I value community. Knowing my neighbours and being able to both help and ask for help makes a lot of sense to me," she said. "Our lives can be very insular and isolated these days. "I also see a lot of environmental benefits to sharing resources. Why do we all need our own lawnmower?" Cohousing Australia is supporting Alison and Shoalhaven Cohousing in its first public meetings to raise awareness, invite people to create their cohousing vision together over several months, and to establish a local cohousing group and organising committee. Saturday March 26 from 2-4pm Venue: The Annex. 12 Berry St. Nowra. (Next to the Nowra School of Arts) Zoom: Tuesday, March 29. 7pm-830pm. A link will be sent to you by reply email. Email your interest to Alison at shoalhavencohousing@gmail.com

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/5dd2a82f-9e95-4777-8f3b-0377ee8688f0.png/r0_462_3433_2402_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg