Free sight expo coming to Ulladulla

Free sight support expo is coming to Ulladulla to help people who have had difficulty conducting face to face appointments over the past few years Now that conditions with COVID-19 have changed, and with the needs of the blind and low vision community in mind, Quantum RLV is presenting a free one-day expo in Ulladulla for locals on Thursday March 31 at the Ulladulla Library - meeting room two. Those who may be affected by macular disease, glaucoma, stroke, blindness or any condition which affects their vision, as well as those with reading and learning challenges, are welcome. Family and carers are also very welcome, as are healthcare professionals and their clients. Low vision is a term used to describe a reduced quality of vision experienced by an individual, where spectacles and contact lenses are no longer enough. Although low vision is an everyday term, the reality is that every individual is unique and needs a tailored solution to help them retain their independence and function well in their everyday life. At the expo,, there will be an opportunity to discuss individuals' specific low vision issues and understand what assistive technology is available with an opportunity to road test equipment.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/1861df41-f51a-4136-8c92-2794e5e75324.jpg/r4_0_4016_2267_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg