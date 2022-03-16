news, local-news,

THEME of the Milton Ulladulla Camera Club's February competition theme was 'Reflections'. The winner of February's theme was Fiona Huddleston with the image title 'Caught in the Headlights'. Such a thought provoking image which generated lots of discussion on the evening. Fiona is one of the club's new members who certainly has an eye for creativity. Club members are all excited to see more of Fiona's work in the months to come. The club's open image of the month went to Trish Curotta, a long serving member, who continues to perform very well in our monthly competitions. Trish's outstanding image is titled 'Lift off'. Club meetings are held on the second and fouthMonday of each month (6-30pm) with the first being a learning activity and the second being competition night While currently meeting at the Milton CWA Hall, the club will revert back to Ulladulla Bowling club from April. Email miltonulladullacc@gmail.com for more information or go to the club's facebook.com/miltonulladullacameraclub/

