AS Alison Wade stands in one of Jindelara's rooms she beams with pride. She, as the group's president, along with members of the Jindelara Services committee worked hard to get this Ulladulla-based respite centre built for families with disabled loved ones. A ceremony was recently held to mark the handover of disability service operations from Jindelara Services to Yumaro Services. The Lions Ulladulla District Community Foundation which owns Jindelara Cottage played a key role in the handover. Alison explains how this wonderful community asset was built. "About 15-years ago a group of us got together thinking we need a respite house in Ulladulla," she said. "The nearest respite centre was in Nowra." Alison's daughter Jemma has a disability and others who took part in the planning process also had disabled loved ones. "I used to get respite about once every eight weeks and had to go up to Nowra on a Friday afternoon and then I would have to go back up on Sunday and pick Jemma up," Alison said. "It [the respite] was not enough." So the group got together and started fundraising with the good old sausage sizzle - $200 in the bank became $400 and things started to build for Jindelara. "Then the Ulladulla Milton Lions Club was looking for a project and we were the project - they chose us and they came to a meeting," Alison said. "They asked what our plan was about and they started to support us and we supported them with all their fundraising." The Lions Club was able to get some grants and the Jindelara committee members helped with the design process for the respite building which included getting the proper furnishings. Alison remembers the day Jindelara was opened. "It was a dream come true," she said By that stage, Jemma did not need to stay in Jindelara because she is now in a group home. "We knew there were people out in the community who had not had any time off from their children with a disability and that is not right," she said "We just knew people were going to use it and they have been." She gets a sense of pride every time she walks into the building. "Pride, happiness, relief - all those sorts of things," are some of the feelings Alison gets when she walks into Jindelara. "Just knowing people in this town and even people out of this area has got a safe place for their children, siblings or whoever is satisfying. "It [Jindelara] is local and if something goes wrong which can often happen with people with disabilities then people are not too far away to come and get them [their relatives/loved ones]." People from Canberra who live in group homes have even used the facility and got their first-ever holiday "Some of those people were in the 60s, living in group homes and had never had a holiday," Alison said. Alison is happy with the transition. "I think it's good for the future," she said "It's like losing a child who is going off to university - it's the next stage of life sort of thing "We [the Jindelara committee members] have come to an end of our energy levels - it has been a big task. "All of us are retired now and we want to move on with our lives now." Alison and others will still be involved and will still go to the foundation's meeting " "It will be different but it will still be fantastic and Yumara is a really good organisation. "It's in good hands," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/36a48f19-fe2c-4183-af42-fb1724633432_rotated_90.JPG/r0_1478_3488_3449_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg