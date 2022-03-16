news, local-news,

THE 'Roaring 20s' is almost mythical and an upcoming community event will give people a chance to remember and celebrate this colourful period of history. 'Party like Gatsby' will be held on Saturday April 2 at The Old Church Croobyar Road, Milton from 5.30pm to 10.30pm. It will be a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 'Roaring 20s'. Funds are being raised for the Cancer Support Foundation of Milton Ulladulla. Dress is Roaring 20s, formal gangster and flapper style. People will start off their evening with a glass of sparkling wine and then people will enjoy a three course meal. The 'Jazz Cats' will play on the night and will have everyone up and dancing. Go here to buy your tickets and support this great community event. Tickets are on sale at $125 per person. Meanwhile, the Cancer Support Foundation of Milton Ulladulla (formerly the Cancer Outpatients Appeal) is a community volunteer-based charity, committed to fundraising and advocating for the enhancement of the provision of cancer related clinical and support services, including palliative care, to residents of the Southern Shoalhaven.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/4f73703a-8128-4974-b6e6-94301cd6691c.jpg/r0_100_1240_801_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg