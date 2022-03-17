news, local-news,

RUMOURS circulating around town that the Ulladulla Sea Pool is going to be closed for good are false. Shoalhaven City Council has no plans to close the local sea pool. The Milton Ulladulla Times was recently contacted by a concerned resident who feared the much-loved community facility was set to be closed. "Can you help me to find out why the sea pool is closed more often than open," the resident asked. "A friend of mine rang the council and was fobbed off. During the Christmas period, very erratic signs about opening hours and days the pool was to be cleaned were put up. "All the years I have been using the pool for lap swimming, never has it been closed due to large swells or unclean water. "Also on last Sunday not only was the pool closed but all the toilets except for one were closed. "Rumour has it the council wants to close it." Read More: Phil is ready for world record attempt Support needed for community fundraiser A council spokesperson says they are not planning to close the pool for good. "Unfortunately, we've had a very wet summer and heavy rain often results in poor water quality," the spokesperson explained "The Ulladulla Sea Pool draws water from the surrounding Ulladulla Harbour. If the water quality in the harbour is poor, staff will close the pool to ensure the safety of patrons." The sea pool toilets were recently closed to allow for cleaning and maintenance following the recent destructive East Coast Low.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/643b4c30-305b-433b-a79c-f6a64f15506c.jpg/r3_0_1097_618_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg