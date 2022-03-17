news, local-news,

Dave and Jennie Rutherford's passion for Ulladulla's Walk 'n' Talk remains strong and they hope to see as many people at this Sunday's walk. Ulladulla Walk 'n' Talk involves a group of caring people who want to promote mental health awareness and prevent suicide in the community getting together for a regular event. Both Jennie and David love Walk 'n' Talk because they like to help people. The next Walk 'n' Talk is on this Sunday [March 20] at Ulladulla's Rotary Park - the north side of the harbour at 8.45am for a 9am easy walk, followed by a sausage sizzle at the end. Look for people wearing yellow tee shirts and a bright yellow marquee. Walk 'n' Talk is about people getting together and supporting each other. It's a mental health and suicide prevention initiative. "I have known a few people who have taken their own lives," Dave sadly said. Despite COVID-19 difficulties, Jennie and Dave have been moving forward with Walk 'n' Talk and hope the community continues to support it. Jennie adds people need to be able to talk about their mental health struggles - openly. She said sometimes people just want to talk about their struggles and losses with others. "People just don't want to talk about these things - they are afraid to bring it up," she said. "What are a few tears between a few friends? If they are a friend at all - they will shed more than a few tears over one of your loved one's passing or something else that might have happened. "We should be able to talk about these things". Jennie said there seems to be a taboo about talking about suicide in society. "I think we are ashamed of people committing suicide, which is why I think society does not talk about it," she said. Jennie sees Walk 'n' Talk as a way people can make connections, particularly for those who are by themselves. Dave and Jennie both enjoy taking part in the monthly 'Walk 'n' Talk'. "It's all about getting out there, grabbing some fresh air and meeting great people," Dave said. It's hard to miss the Walk 'n' Talkers in their bright yellow tee shirts as they walked around in Mollymook, Burriel Lake and Narrawallee in the past. "We hope people come out for the walks and that it gives people something to look forward to," Jennie said Lifeline 13 11 14 Kids Helpline 1800 551 800 MensLine Australia 1300 789 978 Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467 Beyond Blue 1300224636 As a Manly NRL supporter, Dave was also drawn to Walk 'n' Talk by Shannon Nevin. "Shannon, an ex-Sea Eagle player, started Walk 'n' Talk in Manly," Dave said. Walk 'n' Talk is now held in over 25 other areas and last year the Rutherfords decided to bring it down to the Ulladulla region.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/fd4730bb-cc14-45be-b457-b8cd3b14295b.jpg/r476_616_4550_2918_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg