Ulladulla Probus Club celebrates members' contributions

news, local-news,

The Ulladulla Probus Club, a major social and general interest club for retirees in Milton-Ulladulla, recorded the significant contributions of several members at their recent AGM. Members also heard about a range of social and travel activities. Kerry McKeough was elected as the President and is supported by a diverse range of committee members. At the meeting John Collins, Joyce Corfield and Anthony Lee were acknowledged for their 10 years of membership of the club, while 20-year memberships were acknowledged for Jean Erwin, Margaret Reeves, Brian Lambert and Wendy Lambert. In addition, Annette Crabtree was recognised for her long-standing commitment to the club in a range of roles, Margaret Reeves as BBQ officer for 17 years, Brian Powe for being Club auditor, Peter and Chris Jones for their assistance in logistics. A special 'Committee Stirring Spoon Award' was revived especially for Peter Jones. A BBQ is planned for club members on Friday 25th March 25 and members are encouraged to ring Julie Fitze on 0409 361 040 for details. The next monthly meeting of the club will be held at the Dunn Lewis Centre, Ulladulla on Friday April 8 2022 at 9:15am, with formal proceedings to start at 9:45am, visitors being most welcome. The main speaker will be David O'Toole from IRT who will talk on "My Age Care." The 10-minute speaker will be Geoff Muir of Milton who will be interviewed about his experiences in winning a place on the Australian Olympic Swimming Team to the Tokyo Olympics in 1964, as well as training with some of the world-famous names of Australian swimming in that era. In May, the club has 27 participants heading off for a seven-day trip to Mildura. The group will visit Harden, Griffith, Hay, Mildura, Mungo National Park, Echuca, and Albury. Included in the itinerary are two river cruises, six breakfasts, four lunches, six dinners and five morning teas. For details of membership and all associated activities, travel, BBQs and meetings contact the club via email; ulladullaprobus@gmail.com . The Club caters for active retirees who engage in a range of social and general interest activities.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/5d7e004a-7c67-4c52-8546-c3ca9f2c066b.jpg/r43_11_551_298_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg