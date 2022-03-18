news, local-news,

The Shoalhaven community has once again shown incredible resilience during yet another challenging event. A difficult two weeks are behind us but we've got a lot of work in front of us. If you have been affected by the March 2022 floods, there are a range of assistance measures available to support you. T he recovery journey can be a complex one with many challenges. We have seen and continue to see extraordinary compassion and kindness shown to our community. Council wants us remember to stay connected and support each other. Go here to for more flood recovery information. Harmony Week 2022 runs from 21 to 27 March. It's a week to encourage inclusiveness, respect and belonging for all Australians and celebrate the richness that diversity brings to life in Australia. Locally, there's a range of activities that you can participate in, including multicultural movies, harmonising community markets, guest speakers and craft at our libraries, as well as a Latin American Dance Party. View the calendar of events for dates, time and locations and join the fun - here. From March 25 to April 3, the region will host over 20 special events to celebrate our seniors. If you are over 60, the festival will give you the chance to make new friends or get together with old ones at an array of local community events, many which are free or heavily discounted. Join us for a traditional high tea, introductory Tai Chi and Croquet lessons, movie sessions, craft workshops and more! A full calendar of events, proudly supported by the NSW Government, can be found on our website. Places are limited and bookings are essential - go here to book. During an emergency, such as a flood, some native animals may need short term help. If you find an animal injured, in distress, disoriented, heavily waterlogged, or in an unexpected location, you should seek advice from a trained wildlife rescuer or vet. If it is safe to do so, contain it in a clean, covered box in a dark, quiet place while waiting for a rescuer or taking it to a wildlife carer or vet. Never enter floodwater to rescue wildlife and learn more here. The new Greenwell Point Foreshore Pathway will enable the community to better utilise this area which connects to an existing footpath network in the south, from Edward Avenue. The footpath will also improve accessibility through the foreshore reserve. The footpath includes access to two existing fishing platforms. Lean more here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/de595d9b-7092-4504-9a6d-a53d8c85d33c.jpg/r416_0_5250_2731_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg