8 ways to get into watching MMA and UFC

This is a commercial partnership with Neds.



Mixed martial arts (MMA) has become a mainstream sport with millions of fans worldwide, including Australia, tuning into live UFC, One Championship, Bellator MMA, and other popular events. However, unlike cricket and football, it's not as easy to pick on, especially if you're not into combat sports.

However, with time, you will learn about the sport and everything it entails with time, from complex submissions to quick takedowns and combinations, storming kicks, and brutal punches. Then, you'll develop an itch for it and tune into it regularly for your dose of adrenaline-fueled action.

Whether it's due to peer pressure, returning interest, or a curious buildup to changing channels, we'll share how to get into watching MMA and UFC in this post.

How to get into watching MMA and UFC

1. Watch both previous and new UFC events

Most MMA enthusiasts recommend watching previous UFC and other promotions' events from 2011 to get a good background on the recent history. All you need to do is go on YouTube and search different keywords related to UFC, such as "Top 10 UFC fights", "Best UFC fights", and "Most popular UFC fighters", etc.

However, if you're looking for a history lesson, simply tune into the sport on your TV or streaming service. Sure, you'll need to pick up things like rules, scoring, and time. However, eventually, you'll get the hang of it. If you're unfamiliar with event and fight schedules, you can tune into the official UFC Twitter and social media feed.

2. Learn About Some Big Names in MMA

Like most sports, MMA and UFC have an extensive list of athletes with an incredible record, championships, and global fanbase. To become a fan of the sport, you need to learn about some of the key names from the early, mid, and modern eras. Here is a brief list of stars from the past and present:

Brock Lesnar

George St-Pierre

Anderson Silva

Amanda Nunes

Ronda Rousey

Randy Couture

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Connor McGregor







​3. Tune into the most popular UFC Events in history

Another smart way to get into watching UFC is watching some of the most popular, game-changing events in history. Recommended picks include UFC 1, UFC 100, UFC 129, UFC 194, and UFC 229. By watching these events, you'll get an idea of how UFC works, learn about different styles of martial arts, and iconic rivalries.

4. Watch with friends

There's nothing better than having a few of your mates over for a game of cricket or AFL with a few cold ones and some delicious snacks. However, you can make some tweaks to your usual routine and invite your friends over for watching MMA fights.



This social gathering will help improve the watching experience and even foster conversations related to fights and the sport, in general.

If you don't want to watch it at home, you can head to a local sports bar with your mates whenever there's a big fight on the cards.

5. Go to live events

If you really want to get hooked, the best way is to go to live MMA and UFC events. There's no comparison between watching a fight on TV and being ringside with thousands of fans supporting their favourite stars.



You can start with smaller events, such as the upcoming Eternal MMA events in 2022 in Gold Coast, Melbourne, Perth, and other cities.

6. Sports betting

If you're into sports betting, nothing will get you hooked to the world of MMA and UFC faster than throwing in a small wager in live fights. Placing a bet could be the extra element that increases your involvement in a fight, even if you're familiar with the fighters.



Still, you should do your homework to minimise risk and anticipate the outcome.

The best way to do that is to view the latest UFC odds.

7. Start training

Finally, you can pique your MMA interest by putting on a pair of gloves and learning the fundamentals of different martial arts as a hobby. You don't have to become a professional fighter. You can do it for fitness reasons or to understand the sport better.



By taking up MMA as a hobby, you can increase your appreciation for the sport and what the fighters do in the octagon.

Plus, how good would it feel to replicate a submission, kick, or takedown you watched your favourite fighter do on TV?

Conclusion

And there you have it - 7 ways to get into watching MMA and UFC. Mixed martial arts has become an incredibly diversified sport worldwide with several UFC alternatives.



Therefore, you can tune into live-action and get your fill of sports, like football, cricket, rugby, or any other major sport, no matter where you are.