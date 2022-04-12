A brief history of BOTF Advertising Feature

Long-held tradition: In 2022 Father Michael from the Holy Family Catholic Church in Ulladulla will again perform the blessings on the water. Photos: Supplied

The Blessing of the Fleet has been a local tradition in Ulladulla Harbour since 1956.



It was Catholic Parish Priest Father Weatherall who suggested to boat owners and crews that they should follow the old and revered tradition of blessing the boats, and it eventually grew into a big Easter festival.

The purpose of the blessing is for a good catch and more importantly, a safe return. And we're not going to say that it works or that it doesn't, but it did just so happen that in the only year the blessing itself couldn't take place, 2020, there were two incidents.



The fleet is mostly Ulladulla locals but a few vessels do come in from neighbouring ports for the ceremony.

In 2022 it will be Father Michael from the Holy Family Catholic Church in Ulladulla performing the mid-morning mass and the blessing ceremony on the water.



Father Michael will be taken out by a crew of Marine Rescue NSW and they will meet up with every single boat, full of its crew and sometimes family as well, for a blessing. You can wander along the wharf yourself from about noon to see this taking place as the boats all slowly move around the harbour.

The reason Father Weatherall suggested the blessing in the first place was because the local fishing industry was closely tied in with the local Italian community.



Fishing has long been important to the region around Ulladulla both before settlement and during the 19th century.



Local historian Cathy Dunn told the Ulladulla Times that in the 1930s many Italian families moved to Ulladulla from Wollongong, and in 1937, they brought "with them three boats, the Tory, San Guiseppe and the Nina, establishing Ulladulla as a major commercial fishing port," Cathy said.



After World War II, "other Italians migrated to Australia, settling at Ulladulla, establishing it as the largest commercial port in NSW."

In the early days of the Blessing of the Fleet, "fishermen decorated their boats for the ceremony and family picnic day and presented a life-sized statue of St Peter the Patron Saint of Fishermen," Cathy said.



"As each province in Italy had its own Patron Saint, the fishing families chose St Peter as the Patron Saint to avoid favouritism."

The event has also had a Princess of the Fleet since its inception, and in 1956 teenager Josi Greco was the first.



BIG CROWD: A scene from Ulladulla's Blessing of the Fleet Festival street parade, during the 1980s. The street parade will hopefully be able to make a return in 2023.

Since then "the festival has developed into a significant event for the whole district. The revered tradition has been passed down from generation to generation, originating in Sicily and as ancient as biblical times. This centuries-old Italian rite calls on divine providence to safeguard ships and crews from the danger of the seas. The ceremony was originally held in late December or early January. In 1958 over 20 trawlers participated in the blessing followed by an afternoon of games and parties. The blessing was held yearly until 1960, Father Kenna received the blessing ceremony in 1971 and so the festival has been held at Easter each year since.



"Today the ceremony is held on Easter Sunday as part of the Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Festival."

For 2022, as we still slowly return to normal, the event is scaled back compared to previous years with no street parade and the Princess Ball (normally held a fortnight before Easter) moved to mid-year instead.



However, the Blessing of the Fleet Festival is free to attend this year and focussed on Easter Sunday (April 17) with music, markets, the blessing and fireworks.