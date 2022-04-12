The Blessing of the Fleet Festival is on this Easter Sunday April 17 with free entertainment, a wide array of market stalls and food, fireworks and of course, the blessing ceremony itself.
The other very important and very recent change is attendance to the entire event will be totally free.
With the ground still so wet, the organisers (who are a dedicated group of local volunteers it must be noted) have decided to move the music indoors and the markets to hard ground, both of which will run from 10am to 6pm.
The Ulladulla Civic Centre will play host to several local musical acts, and the markets will be in the Civic Centre's car park.
Parking will still be available nearby in Rotary Park, or behind the Marlin Hotel, or behind Ulladulla Plaza.
Priority has been given to local vendors and artisans for markets so most of the things you find will be local, and even those from out of town aren't from all that far away.
You'll find showbags that the kids will love and all sorts of creative or useful items for yourself or your home.
The ceremony of blessing the fleet will involve a mid-morning mass at the wharf with Father Michael from the Holy Family Catholic Church in Ulladulla. Following this, the boats will all be blessed, in person, one by one as Father Michael meets them on the water.
The fireworks will commence at 6pm. They will be provided by Xtreme Fireworks and released from the north breakwall of Ulladulla Harbour, so get yourself a comfy and cosy vantage point and see the sky light up with a bang (many bangs, actually).
ENJOY FREE MUSIC PERFORMANCES
Fat Sounds will be producing the music all day and the first act scheduled to start at 10am is Totum, followed by the upbeat energetic style of Spindrift Saga making their first appearance in Ulladulla at 11am. The Sundowners start their set at noon and they are followed by Mojo Electric at 1pm.
Vocal entertainer and acoustic guitarist Jacii Leigh will take to the stage at 2pm and then at 3pm it's time for Soul Tonic.
At 4pm you'll see These 4. Leone Rogers and Gary Yates (known as These 2 when they play together) are joined by two more family members and they have all come together specifically for this performance.
The final act, starting at 5pm, will be Hein Cooper. A Milton local, Hein is a moody singer and songwriter who, it has been said, combines his acoustic balladry with infectious beats and electronic flourishes.
The Blessing of the Fleet Festival is proudly brought to you by the Rotary Club of Milton-Ulladulla and major sponsors, Shoalhaven City Council, the NSW Government, and the Australian Government.
The Blessing of the Fleet has been a local tradition in Ulladulla Harbour since 1956.
It was Catholic Parish Priest Father Weatherall who suggested to boat owners and crews that they should follow the old and revered tradition of blessing the boats, and it eventually grew into a big Easter festival.
The purpose of the blessing is for a good catch and more importantly, a safe return. And we're not going to say that it works or that it doesn't, but it did just so happen that in the only year the blessing itself couldn't take place, 2020, there were two incidents.
The fleet is mostly Ulladulla locals but a few vessels do come in from neighbouring ports for the ceremony.
In 2022 it will be Father Michael from the Holy Family Catholic Church in Ulladulla performing the mid-morning mass and the blessing ceremony on the water.
Father Michael will be taken out by a crew of Marine Rescue NSW and they will meet up with every single boat, full of its crew and sometimes family as well, for a blessing. You can wander along the wharf yourself from about noon to see this taking place as the boats all slowly move around the harbour.
The reason Father Weatherall suggested the blessing in the first place was because the local fishing industry was closely tied in with the local Italian community.
Fishing has long been important to the region around Ulladulla both before settlement and during the 19th century.
Local historian Cathy Dunn told the Ulladulla Times that in the 1930s many Italian families moved to Ulladulla from Wollongong, and in 1937, they brought "with them three boats, the Tory, San Guiseppe and the Nina, establishing Ulladulla as a major commercial fishing port," Cathy said.
After World War II, "other Italians migrated to Australia, settling at Ulladulla, establishing it as the largest commercial port in NSW."
In the early days of the Blessing of the Fleet, "fishermen decorated their boats for the ceremony and family picnic day and presented a life-sized statue of St Peter the Patron Saint of Fishermen," Cathy said.
"As each province in Italy had its own Patron Saint, the fishing families chose St Peter as the Patron Saint to avoid favouritism."
The event has also had a Princess of the Fleet since its inception, and in 1956 teenager Josi Greco was the first.
Since then "the festival has developed into a significant event for the whole district. The revered tradition has been passed down from generation to generation, originating in Sicily and as ancient as biblical times. This centuries-old Italian rite calls on divine providence to safeguard ships and crews from the danger of the seas. The ceremony was originally held in late December or early January. In 1958 over 20 trawlers participated in the blessing followed by an afternoon of games and parties. The blessing was held yearly until 1960, Father Kenna received the blessing ceremony in 1971 and so the festival has been held at Easter each year since.
"Today the ceremony is held on Easter Sunday as part of the Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Festival."
For 2022, as we still slowly return to normal, the event is scaled back compared to previous years with no street parade and the Princess Ball (normally held a fortnight before Easter) moved to mid-year instead.
However, the Blessing of the Fleet Festival is free to attend this year and focussed on Easter Sunday (April 17) with music, markets, the blessing and fireworks.
The core venues are the Ulladulla Civic Centre and Ulladulla Wharf, so head along for a great day out.