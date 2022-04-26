Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Milton's Damian Cooper wins chook championship at the Sydney Royal

JM
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated April 26 2022 - 2:08am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FINE FEATHERS: Damian Cooper of Milton and his Australorp Bantam cockrel won Grand Champion Bird at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

Milton's Damian Cooper is flying high on his return from the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.