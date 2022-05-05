YOU would be wrong to think a men's shed is just about a bunch of blokes hanging out and not doing anything to support the community.
The Ulladulla Men's Shed at Leo Drive, Narrawallee is definitely a community-minded organisation.
Shed secretary Barrie Wilford is the perfect go-to person to find out more about what the Ulladulla Men's Shed is all about
"It's a great place to make friends, because regardless of background, previous career, skills, education, or ability, everyone is equal and respected for who they are," Barrie said.
"You can learn something new from everyone and share any skills you have with others."
Being part of a men's shed also sounds like a perfect way to improve your general wellbeing.
"Observations made across the world show that men who are socially connected live longer, enjoy better health and happier family life," Barrie added.
"Another important aspect of men's shed is the ability to learn from visiting health professionals about men's health issues in an environment which creates no embarrassment."
So don't just take Barrie's word - come and have a look for yourself.
The group is holding an open day on Saturday, May 14 from 8 am till 12pm.
You can come along and see the shed's facilities and activities, and share a free sausage sizzle and coffee with shed members - prospective members are especially welcome to attend.
Well in a shed - one also makes stuff and the Ulladulla Men's Shed members take on a range of projects and the lads are always willing to work on community projects.
"While there is a preference for carrying out projects for community groups and charities, we also make and repair items for private clients, and goods for sale on market days," Barrie said.
"Members may also create things for themselves, for which they pay a charge for materials used.
"Some members make occasional trips to carry out maintenance work on the Apex Foundation Chalet for disadvantaged children at Smiggin Holes.
"We also make toys for distribution to disadvantaged children overseas through the Samaritan's Purse program.
"We do not take on work in competition with local tradespeople," Barrie stressed.
The facility also has many gardens for members to work in.
"Produce from the garden is sold to members at low prices to finance the garden project and other activities," Barrie said.
Barrie loves his time in the shed
"I guess I am a member because I was one of the founding members. I still enjoy being part of it, and mixing with other men's shed members after 16-years," he said.
"It gives me a sense of purpose in my old age! I enjoy finding solutions to a challenge in collaboration with other members.
" I enjoy woodwork with the benefit of the sophisticated machinery available in the shed and the bee-keeping as well."
It's up to the member to decide what they want to do.
Often the activities are away from the shed.
"We now have room to expand our membership and develop a wider range of activities. Current activities include woodworking, gardening, metalwork, welding, lead-light glasswork, beekeeping, enamelling, kayaking, and bushwalking," Barrie said.
"Some members may prefer to play board-games or read in our newly remodelled recreation room.
"While many members work on projects, there is no obligation to do so."
The Ulladulla Men's Shed Management committee comprises seven duly elected financial members.
The Workshop Coordinator overseas projects for clients and community groups and sets prices according to the charity rules and other considerations.
Shed Leaders are responsible for the overall operation of the shed on their set days.
Safety of members is essential, and the group requires members to wear safe clothing, enclosed footwear and PPEs when using machinery or in dusty environments.
New members need to demonstrate skills in using machinery and training is readily available.
Members do not work alone in the shed premises for safety reasons.
"We are covered with accident insurance up to the age of eighty years," Barrie said.
All members stop work for morning tea at 10am as this is an opportunity to socialise, get to know each other and hear announcements.
General meetings and sausage sizzles are held on the last Thursday of each month.
The monthly shed newsletter is distributed by email.
Address: Leo Drive Narrawallee
Postal Address: 215 Matron Porter Drive Narrawallee
Email: umensshed468@gmail.com
Phone: (02) 4455 6055
The shed is open during school terms from 8.30 -3.30 pm.
Restricted operation during vacations.
Membership Fee: Currently $30 per annum, reviewed annually.
Morning tea: gold coin donation.
Men's Sheds commenced in Australia to encourage friendships, and to maintain a sense of purpose and good health.
Shed activities help fulfil those goals.
All members are equal in sheds, but we allow members who give their time to serve in special roles to have the authority they need in their areas of responsibility.
The men's shed slogan is "Shoulder to Shoulder".
The men's shed movement began in South Australia in 1996.
Around 1300 sheds have been established in our country, and almost 3,000 now operate around the world.
The Ulladulla Shed was formed in early 2006, after a group of local men attended the First National Men's Shed Conference in Lakes Entrance, Victoria.
Shed members carried out community projects around the local area until they were able to secure a site for a shed building.
Milton Ulladulla Baptist Church provided the group with land for a "peppercorn rental" in 2007.
The shed is affiliated with the Australian Men's Shed Association and registered as shed No.58.
The group's first shed building was opened in 2009, and the larger building in 2021.
Ulladulla Men's Shed is a registered charity, authorised to fundraise, and endorsed for tax deductibility.
