Community members and Endeavour Energy in bush regeneration program

Local community members joined with Endeavour Energy staff and their families, Greening Australia and Shoalhaven City Council for at a community tree planting and barbecue recently at Bendalong Point and Lake Conjola.
The community tree planting aimed to support regeneration of native habitat following the devastating impact of the 2020 bushfires, with an additional 500 local native seedlings planted on the day.
Endeavour Energy Chief Asset and Operating Officer, Scott Ryan, said the tree planting program was a success.
"As the electricity network that powers the South Coast of NSW, Endeavour Energy is passionate about the communities in which we operate and investing in programs that make a difference," Mr Ryan said.
"Through this program, we are looking to help increase the bushland habitat for native wildlife, stabilise lakeside sand dunes and reduce erosion following the significant impact from 2020 bushfires.
"Local community groups including Manyana Matters, Red Head Villages Association and the Conjola Community Association together with Shoalhaven City Council and Greening Australia have helped guide the planting and determine the locations where new bushland habitat can be most valuable.
"Local community groups and First Nations staff from Shoalhaven City Council have also provided guidance to ensure works are conducted in a culturally sensitive way, without any disturbance to Aboriginal heritage sites."
The planting project commenced in 2021 with more than 300 seedlings planted to date supporting the coastal woodland area at Bendalong near Manyana on the South Coast of NSW.
Species include She-oaks, which will contribute to foreshore stabilisation and habitat value, and Lilly Pilly, which produce berries eaten by a range of parrots as well as mammals.
Greening Australia Program Director Great Southern Landscapes, Paul Della Libera said, "Greening Australia are delighted to be working in partnership with Endeavour Energy to help people and nature thrive in the Shoalhaven region.
"Undertaking critical action to restore our local landscapes with community alongside us, not only helps rebuild our localised ecosystems after the recent bushfires but also builds future resilience into our landscapes, creating future homes and habitat," he said.
