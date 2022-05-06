SHOALHAVEN City Council recently hosted the Illawarra Academy of Sport (IAS) Mayoral Afternoon Tea at the Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Centre.
The event gave council the chance to acknowledge the achievements of local athletes across a range of sports.
Advertisement
The ceremony featured Shoalhaven City Council Mayor Amanda Findley presenting the award.
IAS athlete Talika Irvine gave an acceptance speech on behalf of her fellow athletes.
The awards ceremony acknowledged the contributions of the athletes across sports categories including Athletes with Disability (AWD), basketball, Australian Football League (AFL), cycling, golf, swimming, equestrian, surfing, surf life saving, athletics, baseball, netball, triathlon, and volleyball.
Council is proud to celebrate the accomplishments of local people doing remarkable things across a range of fields and congratulates the winners of the Illawarra Academy of Sport (IAS) Mayoral Afternoon Tea.
The IAS with the support of our many partners, provide athletes with the programs to develop, excel and achieve through sport while maintaining strong community ties -this in turn produces young ambassadors for communities like the Shoalhaven.
The IAS operates through the Illawarra's geographic region comprising the five local government areas of; Wollongong, Kiama, Shellharbour, Shoalhaven and Wingecarribee.
The region has a population of over 410,000 residents and covers an area of around 8,485 square kilometres.
Go to https://ias.org.au/ for more information.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.