Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Shoalhaven council supports Illawarra Academy of Sport athletes

May 6 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SHOALHAVEN City Council recently hosted the Illawarra Academy of Sport (IAS) Mayoral Afternoon Tea at the Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Centre.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.