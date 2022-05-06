The team from the mighty Fire and Rescue NSW Station 477 Ulladulla is always up for a challenge.
They recently joined other Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) members, the State Emergency Service and other first response agencies in the 2022 Road Crash Rescue Challenge at Dubbo.
Station 477 members Mitch Butt, Joe Reid, Nathan Garrett, Mykaela Garrett, Paul Collins and Hannah Macri took part in the event.
The locals impressed and spokesperson, Joe Reid, said they were happy with their efforts.
"As far as competition goes it started as a bit of fun but we've all become fairly competitive," he said.
"Performing well at Dubbo has meant we've got an invite to the 2022 Australasian Road Rescue Organisation Challenge in Tamworth in July where we will take on teams from around the country and New Zealand.
"We've got a lot of training to do to be competitive but we are looking forward to it and at the end of the day it's all about improving the service we deliver to the local community.
"So despite our anxiety to go well it's really a win/win situation."
Joe said Station 477 members like to improve their skills.
"We started competing in these road rescue challenges for a bit of fun and some extra training," he said.
"We thought it might be a good way to value add to local community safety by actively seeking out ways to improve our skills, particularly with a large number of new recruits joining in recent years.
"Road crash rescue has always been a large part of our job in Ulladulla.
"High volume, high-speed country roads and being geographically isolated from our nearest help has meant we have to confront some pretty complicated and critical situations."
It was also a learning experience for the group.
"These events are a good opportunity to get exposure to the latest equipment, and techniques and also an opportunity to collaborate with other rescue agencies," Joe explained.
"As well as the competition element there's a day of hands-on training and lectures."
