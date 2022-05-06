Shoalhaven City Council's neighbourhood agenda is once again full of interesting snippets.
Council's extension of free tipping program to allow people to get of flood damaged waste is a good place to start
An extension has been issued to May 31, allowing residents to continue disposing of their flood damaged waste free of charge.
In support of the clean-up effort, waste directly caused by the severe weather events and floods in the Shoalhaven in early March, can be disposed of free of charge at any Council Recycling and Waste Depot.
Residents will be required to sign a declaration at the Waste Depot that the waste disposed is a result of the 2022 March East Coast Low severe weather and flooding event.
The Shoalhaven community has shown such incredible resilience during yet another challenging event. Providing free tipping of flood damaged waste is a crucial step in the recovery phase for the whole community.
Visit council's Recycling and Waste Depots page for a list of Depots and operating hours.
This year's Local Heritage Assistance Fund Grants Program focuses on severe weather events and flood relief in a heritage setting.
Small grants are available for local heritage projects to undertake minor conservation works and maintenance to improving the quality of the City's heritage and assist property owners to undertake minor improvements, restorations or repairs.
Applications close at 5pm on Wednesday, June 15.
Go here for more information.
Applications are currently being sought for members of Council's Youth Advisory Committee.
The committee represents the interests and views of young people (12 - 25 years) to council and the community.
It's an inclusive space which allows individuals from diverse and varied backgrounds to work together to drive change for the young people of the Shoalhaven and have an impact on how they live, work and play in our community.
Applications close on Friday, May 13.
Go here to apply
Council will be accepting applications for Category 2 Mobile Food Vending Vehicles on Council managed land.
If you are looking to set your mobile food vehicle on council owned or managed land, you will require a permit.
For further information or contact a Property Officer on 02 4429 3292.
Applications close Tuesday, May 31 - go here to get yours in.
Iris [above] arrived at the council's shelter pregnant, so she went into foster care. All her kittens are now in their new homes, but Iris is still waiting for hers. Iris is quiet natured and will be best suited to a quiet and mature household.
Iris can be shy at first, so she will need a family who'll allow her to grow in confidence in her own time.
Go here to find out more about adopting Iris or other pets.
