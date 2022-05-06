Slow progress on housing issues

Apologies to readers, due to a publishing error on my part you have been sent my welcome column from last week. My apologies. Below is the column that should have gone out with this weeks' wrap.
"Who would want to rent a furnished property anyways?" was a question posed on an article about homelessness I was following around a year ago.
My response was that obviously no one wants to forgo their own worldly possessions to live under a roof with someone else's stuff, but if the alternative is homelessness then you wouldn't turn it down, would you?
Sadly, a year on it seems little has changed.
There seems to be little agreement on how to best tackle the issue, but if there is one thing people can concede is that this a problem that will take time to remedy.
Eagle-eyed among you will note that last week I reported having picked up a key to a rental property, but that wasn't an entirely painless experience and I enjoy the privilege of a steady income and a reputable employer behind my application.
Even then there were dozens upon dozens of blind rejections before I was invited to even inspect one property.
There are towns across the South Coast, Highlands and Tablelands with few long-term rentals and even less deemed accessible for lower income earners.
Rental costs are surging and it is pushing people into precarious temporary housing situations, and contrary to Scott Morrison's advice for those struggling to pay rent to simply 'buy a house', that too is becoming harder.
More and more people are being pushed out into their cars, or the cold and it is just not good enough for a first world country.
I can't offer any crystal ball advice, I don't have the answers either, but there is a federal election coming up and maybe it's time communities make this message loud and clear to their local members that something needs to be done.
And it needs to be done quickly.
Sports journo with a keen interest in photography and being a huge nerd in my free time.
