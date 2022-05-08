Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Shoalhaven residents receive Australia Day awards

Updated May 9 2022 - 1:28am, first published May 8 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Leonie Fleming and Ann McDonald remain grateful to everyone who made their recent trip to Canberra so special.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.