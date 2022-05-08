Leonie Fleming and Ann McDonald remain grateful to everyone who made their recent trip to Canberra so special.
The two local residents went to Government House, Canberra recently to receive Australia Day Awards at an investiture ceremony.
Mrs Fleming and Mrs McDonald attended different ceremonies, but Governor General David Hurley presided over both events.
It was an emotional day for both.
Mrs McDonald said you could see the emotion on her face when in the official photo taken when the Governor General presented her with the award.
She of course thought about her husband.
"He should have been there - to tell you the truth," Mrs McDonald said.
Mrs Fleming had her mother Clarice Gaul, who received an OAM in 2003 for service to veterans and their families, particularly through the Women's Auxiliary of the Wollongong Sub-Branch of the Returned and Services League of Australia, in her thoughts.
They both appreciated the welcome they received.
"The investiture ceremony was an amazing experience and the recipients were made to feel so welcome and valued," Mrs Fleming said.
"As they are doing the investiture in smaller groups (about 18-20) we all had the opportunity, with our guests, to spend some time chatting with the Governor General, his wife Linda and also with members of his staff which made it a very personal and memorable occasion."
Mrs Fleming's husband Danny Fleming and her daughter Renae Beattie accompanied her at the ceremony.
Mrs McDonald agreed that the event "was an amazing ceremony" and her son Garry, along with two of her granddaughters Analise and Luisa, also attended.
Analise and Luisa were given special medals which they will share amongst the family.
The Governer General's wife Linda also gave Mrs McDonald a special commemorative Christmas decoration.
