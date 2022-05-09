Group urges the community to have a say on Garside Road land

The group that led the fight to stop the sale of a block of land at Mollymook now urges people to take part in the community consultation process.
Mollymook Says, last year, was formed to stop the sale of land at 98 Garside Rd Mollymook Beach when it was set to be put on the market.
The group's action worked and the Department of Education owned site was immediately withdrawn from sale following lobbying to the Member for South Coast Shelley Hancock to the then NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian.
Mollymook Says was appalled about the lack of public consultation when it came to the proposed sale of this piece of land.
The group now wants to get the word out to the community that they can have a say on land.
They urge people to take part in the community consultation process and submission close on Friday, May 13 - see link below.
Mollymook Says wanted the sale of the land stopped for environmental reasons.
"With 80 percent of the Shoalhaven region burnt last summer, small pockets of intact native vegetation such as this have become vital refuges for wildlife," the group said in a statement.
"Environmentally, to sell this intact parcel of tall wet sclerophyll forest where masses of displaced wildlife seek refuge for a residential subdivision is totally inappropriate at this time."
Meanwhile, Mrs Hancock acknowledged that open space is important to all communities and encouraged Mollymook residents to have their say.
"The department determined that the site is not required for educational purposes, however in response to community feedback, the sale of the land was deferred," Mrs Hancock said.
"I am listening to our South Coast community, and this community consultation will help determine what the land could be used for in the future
"This feedback will be used to develop plans for the site,"
The community is invited to share what's important to them by completing an online survey by Friday May 13 here.
