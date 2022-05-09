NOW here is something the entire family can attend and enjoy.
Ulladulla's Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) is staging an open day this Saturday [May 14].
The event is a chance to come and meet your local firefighters and learn about home fire safety.
Station 477 Ulladulla, located at 46 Nurrawallee Street Ulladulla, will be open between 10 am to 2pm an will showcase FRNSW's broad capabilities.
Children will be able to see a fire truck, demonstrations and firefighting equipment whilst the grown-ups will be able to find out more about home fire safety.
Given the recently cold weather, the open day is a chance for householders to get come winter heating advice.
Smoke alarms are another good thing to get advice on from the firefighters.
Apart from all their regular activities, Station 477 Ulladulla members recently took part in the recent Road Crash Rescue Challenge in Dubbo.
