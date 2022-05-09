Milton Ulladulla junior, Keele Browne, and local police officer, Jack Mitchell, will be taking part in an always important time on the rugby league calendar.
They both will be playing part in the traditional Country versus City clashes - a rivalry that dates back to the 1920s.
Advertisement
The NSWRL recently announced the Country and City squads for the representative matches on the weekend on May 14-15 which will be played across three venues.
Browne has been named in the Women's Open Age country team and they will take on City at 4 Pines Park, Brookvale from 2pm on Saturday May 14
Mitchell's men police team, the following day, Sunday May 15 at Leichhardt Oval, will take on their country rivals.
Both Browne and Mitchell, who is stationed in Ulladulla and plays for the Bulldogs in Group Seven, both have had great season this year.
The opening day of City versus competition on Saturday May 14 will include matches for Under 16s, Under 18s and Women's Open Age at 4 Pines Park, Brookvale; while a Wheelchair Rugby League match will be played at Niagara Park Stadium on the Central Coast.
The second day of competition on Sunday May 15 will include matches for Physical Disability Rugby League, Women's Police, Men's Police and Men's Open Age at Leichhardt Oval.
The Under 16s Country team is made up of players from the SLE Andrew Johns Cup and the City team from the UNE Harold Matthews Cup, while the Under 18s Country team is from the SLE Laurie Daley Cup and the City team the UNE SG Ball Cup.
The NSW Men's Country team is made up of players from the Men's Country Championships and the NSW Men's City team from the Ron Massey Cup; while the Women's NSW Country and City teams are from the Women's Country Championships and the Harvey Norman NSW Women's Premiership.
The players for the Men's and Women's Police teams were selected from the recent Police Rugby League State Carnival in Tamworth.
The teams for Wheelchair Rugby League and Physical Disability Rugby League will be named at a later date.
The Country v City concept made a successful return to the NSWRL calendar in 2021 with the selection criteria based on residency.
The fixture was previously based on residency from 1928-1986 before acting as a pathway for the NSW team with selection based under Origin selection rules from 1987-2017.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.