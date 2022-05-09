Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs in rugby league rep round

Updated May 9 2022 - 6:33am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Keele Browne - image supplied

Milton Ulladulla junior, Keele Browne, and local police officer, Jack Mitchell, will be taking part in an always important time on the rugby league calendar.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.