Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Ulladulla Public School's busy term

Updated May 10 2022 - 12:44am, first published May 9 2022 - 10:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

STUDENTS at Ulladulla Public School [UPS] made sure they made to most of the recent sunny weather and took part in many outside activities.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.