STUDENTS at Ulladulla Public School [UPS] made sure they made to most of the recent sunny weather and took part in many outside activities.
It's nice to hear and see the Didgeridoo playing at lunchtime at the school.
Athletes took part in the District Cross Country Carnival in Tuross and they all produced wonderful efforts.
The outdoor climbing equipment is always a favourite, especially on a dry and sunny day.
The UPS tennis team also enjoyed a bit of friendly competition against the Milton Public School team.
The girls netball team proudly represented UPS at the Schools Cup at Broulee and their sportspersonship was one of the many highlights from the event.
UPS was one of the almost 20 teams from nine primary schools around the South Coast descended on Broulee on Tuesday, May 3, for the Eurobodalla Netball Association's qualifier for the South Coast Schools Cup.
Inside, students had fun learning about 2D shapes, while the group of UPS Library Monitors continue to do a wonderful job.
