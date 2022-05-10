Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Ulladulla's CrossFit Huey to host Masters HQ NSW semi-final

Updated May 10 2022 - 5:07am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FAMILY: CrossFit Huey members Julz, Ian, Holly, Kin Richard and Harley will be cheering Roy Willis and Melissa Van Antwerpen on during Saturday's Masters HQ NSW semi-final.

A quiet confidence exudes from Roy Willis' voice when he talks about the Masters HQ NSW semi-final Ulladulla's CrossFit Huey will host.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.