A quiet confidence exudes from Roy Willis' voice when he talks about the Masters HQ NSW semi-final Ulladulla's CrossFit Huey will host.
Roy is one of a number of local entrants who will be taking part in the Saturday, May 14 event.
The 63-year-old crossfit athlete is expected to do well.
Roy, come competition day, is facing up to six workouts.
"However, the 33-year-olds will be doing a lot heavy weights than the 63-year-olds will be doing - so it's all doable," he said.
"There will be some really good athletes here, some medium level athletes but everybody does it and can do it."
The winners from each of the levels go to the next stage which will be held later in the year in Melbourne.
Roy came first last year in two competitions - so he should do well in his home gym come this Saturday.
He may not be the biggest athlete taking part but he does have agility and speed to call upon.
"I might not be as strong as the 90-kilogram guys but I can get down and up from the floor or do pull-ups a lot quicker than them," he said.
Roy competes in masters competitions - seriously and competitively for the last four years.
"I love it," he said.
Roy is pretty confident and is looking forward to competition day - it's something he has been working hard for and entering competitions came a few years after he started the sport because he wanted to become a better crossfit athlete.
Roy loves to soak up the atmosphere in the air when he steps out to the floor to compete.
"I like being with other like-minded people and enjoying their camaraderie," he said.
"I actually started crossfit by accident - really. A mate dragged me along and I was into racing kyaks in marathons at the time.
"I thought it would be good to do some strength work."
He started crossfit when he was about 55-years-of-age.
"It's all about longevity for me - when you get to our age you just need to keep moving. You then feel healthy and good with the world - you just want to keep on doing it [crossfit]," Roy explained.
The Mossy Point resident also likes being involved with the good CrossFit Huey community which is why he is happy to make regular trips up and down the highway.
"The community at CrossFit Huey is so supportive - it's great," he said.
Roy describes crossfit as "functional fitness".
"It is all based around your functional day-to-day movements [like picking a box] and doing them properly to keep you staying healthy," he said.
He added crossfit had gymnastics, body movements, lifting weights and endurance aspects.
"It covers everything from head to toe. It's a sport for people of all ages," he said.
