THE Milton Show Society's Ambassador Presentation always lives up to expectations.
Milton Show Society was excited to host the Ambassador Presentation recently at the Ulladulla Civic Centre.
Due to the show being cancelled and the judging already held in February, the society's wonderful young woman of the year and seven teen young women of the year entrants had waited long enough
The society, at the event, made the Milton Junior Showgirl and Master Stockman Judging announcements as well.
Junior Showgirl is open to girls who attend school locally in years 4,5 and 6 and Master Stockman is open to boys who attend school locally from ages 5-10 years.
Congratulations to Milton's 2022 Teen Young Woman of the Year Annie-Maree Martin.
Well done to Teagen Brook on being announced the 2022 Junior Showgirl.
Congratulations to the 2022 Milton Young Woman of the Year Brittany Anderson and 2022 Young Woman of the Year Runner-up Eleanor Drury.
Sullivan Gaha is the Milton Ambassador Team and Master Stockman winner.
President of the Milton Show Committee, Ken Leslie said all the participants were a great representation of all the good things our community has to offer.
"To listen to the acceptance speeches of these young people, why they wanted to participate, what they wanted to achieve in the future and contribute to our local community and help it prosper was wonderful and re-enforced how important the Milton Show is towards enriching our community," he said.
"I am grateful for having such a dedicated group of committed volunteers on the Milton Show Committee who put in hundreds of hours throughout the year.
"We have had a rough few years and are looking forward to a great show in 2023."
Anyone interested in becoming part of the committee should go to miiltonshowsociety.com
