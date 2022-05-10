Vinnies' [St Vincent de Paul] Bushfire Recovery and Community Development program is hosting four cooking presentation events across the region from Monday May 16.
The Wholesome Collective will be running cooking presentations at the following locations:
Advertisement
Vinnies, Anglicare and Shoalhaven City Council say there is now clear research that shows eating well maintains or improves your gut health, and is directly linked to improved wellbeing and mental health.
As many smaller Shoalhaven communities are recovering from multiple disasters, fires, COVID 19 pandemic and floods, the need to get together is so important.
Improving a person's knowledge and skills in how to shop for and prepare nutritious meals on a budget is important to improving emotional health, as well as physical health.
The Wholesome Collective is a mobile nutrition and cooking education service with a focus on lifestyle-based cooking.
The Wholesome Collective aim is to empower, inspire, and create true social change within communities through fun and informative cooking activities.
They have worked in many disaster effected communities across the state of NSW with repeat visits as they are a popular and engaging source of information and entertainment.
The events are proudly supported by Shoalhaven City Council and Anglicare, so, grab your friends and come along for a fun night out, with a free dinner and a free take home cook book.
Tickets are essential for catering purposes and are available via Try Booking with information via the Shoalhaven Council Bushfire Recovery Website at https://getinvolved.shoalhaven.nsw.gov.au/BushfireRecoveryShoalhaven or contact Alasdair Stratton, Vinnies Bushfire Recovery Coordinator for the Shoalhaven on 0401863367 or Alasdair.Stratton@vinnies.org.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.