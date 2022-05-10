Aussie jobs, health are important

He wanted driverless buses and trains so he wouldn't have to deal with workers and Unions and wanted that to start in 2019. "No more drivers, no more Union members", his words.The Nowra by-pass was NEVER on his radar until he was running for Gilmore. Shoalhaven locals fought long and hard for many years and Fiona Phillips never stopped fighting for it. She had petitions, letters, and representation, but they fell on deaf ears.Don't take credit for the Nowra by-pass, Mr. Constance, it's not yours to take.

