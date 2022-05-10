Over 300 reasons to wear orange on May 18

WE can think of 350 reasons why people should wear orange on Wednesday May 18.
Wednesday May 18 is Wear Orange Wednesday or 'WOW Day'.
Community members, like those who live in the Ulladulla area, are encouraged to wear orange and thank all SES volunteers across Australia who generously give their time to help communities during flood and storm emergencies.
People in the local area, as mentioned, have 350 reasons to thank the local SES volunteers
The Ulladulla SES recently reached 350 requests for assistance for help so far this year and we have just entered May.
Most of the calls came during the damage flooding and weather events that hit the area earlier this year.
Last year [2021] the group responded to 216 calls for assistance in the full 12 months.
Residents of NSW are encouraged to wear something orange on Wednesday 18 May to show their support and appreciation for their local NSW State Emergency Service (NSW SES) volunteers.
WOW Day also corresponded with National Volunteer Week (NVW).
NVW) is the annual celebration to acknowledge the generous contribution of our nation's volunteers.
The week goes rom Monday May 16 to Sunday May 22.
NVW will celebrate the significant contribution of Australia's almost six million volunteers.
