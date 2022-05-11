A call for more transparency and community consultation are two of the key points to come from an Ulladulla and district-based submission tabled at an ongoing inquiry.
A state parliamentary upper house education committee is examining the planning and delivery of school infrastructure in NSW - an important issue in the Ulladulla area.
This week, Mel Doyle from Ulladulla High School Parents and Citizens and Kevin Bartolo from the Ulladulla Area Schools Expansion Action Group appeared at the injury and tabled a submission on behalf of a local education based project reference group.
"It [the appearance] went well with members of Labor Party asking some very good questions which gave us the opportunity to answer and gave the Parliamentary Committee on Education, a clear picture of what is and isn't happening and how we got to where we are," Mr Bartolo said.
Their submission detailed how "we got to where we are".
The submission explained how the NSW Government purchased the now closed Shoalhaven Anglican School in 2019 and detailed what happened, or did not happen, in the following years.
"It [the site] has remained vacant since this time and has depleted significantly," the submission explained.
"Soon after purchasing the site, School Infrastructure NSW [SINSW] engaged with the community about local educational needs with the intention of utilising it as an education precinct.
"As the planning process for the school site progressed, there was little transparency provided from School Infrastructure NSW and decisions were made that did not align with the wider community's feedback or needs.
"School Infrastructure NSW had numerous meetings with the local project reference group, however, they were misleading in their communications, and their population forecast and statistics were far from realistic.
"In addition, information passed on to the local members of parliament did not reflect the community's feedback as only one business case was presented."
"The project reference group was given the impression that funding was going to be available to deliver educational facilities for the whole site as this was the intention at the time it was purchased.
"In reality, only a portion of the site has been funded and the remaining larger portion remains vacant and is falling into disrepair."
The submission once again called for more transparency.
"If School Infrastructure NSW were more transparent with the community a more all-encompassing and equitable outcome within the funding limits would have been achieved," the submission explained.
"A portion of the site has moved ahead which involves destroying existing infrastructure and building new classrooms.
"It is expected to cost close to $40 million for 40 students. "At this stage, there is no funding for the remainder of the site as initially promised."
The project reference group was asking for $15 million to benefit up to 500 students as it was looking to utilise the existing buildings.
"SINSW has not considered any business case for the remainder of the site despite there being clear evidence it would alleviate pressure on other local schools which have been over capacity for many years," the submission detailed.
Their recommendation to the inquiry is:
"SINSW to seek opportunities with under-utilised assets to create cost-effective educational facilities and to ensure funding is allocated proportionally and equitably."
Mr Bartolo said people can keep up to date with the developments keep the community in touch with developments via the facebook.com/groups/UlladullaAreaSchoolsExpansionActionGroup site.
The inquiry also heard, this week, also head that demountable classrooms were also being used to address overcrowding in growing catchments, encroaching on school ovals and preventing children from exercising in NSW schools.
