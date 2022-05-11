Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Ulladulla education matters tabled at upper house education committee

Updated May 11 2022 - 9:44am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A state parliamentary upper house education committee was told how the NSW Government purchased the now closed Shoalhaven Anglican School in 2019 and detailed what happened, or did not happen, in the following years.

A call for more transparency and community consultation are two of the key points to come from an Ulladulla and district-based submission tabled at an ongoing inquiry.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.