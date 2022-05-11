Road Safety Round looms as an important event for all the AFL South Coast senior teams.
Road Safety Round from May 14-15 encourages everyone to prioritise road safety and reminds all road users that driving to the conditions and following the rules can prevent crashes and save lives.
Local senior AFL football and netball players across the South Coast region will be taking part in the event.
Players from the Ulladulla Dockers, Bomaderry Tigers and Nowra Albatross Vikings will all be wearing specially produced socks as part of the round.
Banners promoting the importance of road safety will be on display around the various grounds.
It's the first time AFL South Coast has taken part in the event.
Marc Geppert, Community Football Regional Manager ACT and Regional NSW, said the initiative was a positive approach to road safety awareness and one AFL NSW-ACT was giving its full support.
"Road Safety Round will be an opportunity to remind our players that like playing sport, no matter how skilled or experienced you are, or how familiar you are with a game plan or the road you drive every day, the choices we make on the road matter," he said.
"Teaming up with Transport for NSW to promote Towards Zero among our players, so we can keep that conversation going into the future, is a step in the right direction and an initiative we would like to grow in our sporting communities across the state."
The league is having ongoing issues with ground availability due to the wet weather and some venue changes could be made
Keep an eye on https://aflsouthcoast.com.au/ for any venue changes.
Meanwhile, a Transport for NSW spokesperson said Road Safety Round was a first for NSW to promote a positive road safety culture among football and netball clubs which are represented by many young people who use the roads every day.
"As we look after our mates on the football field and netball court, we should also look after our mates and community on the road," the spokesperson said.
"Road trauma has a devastating impact on loved ones of those involved and the wider community. Football and netball teams are at the heart of many local communities and players, supporters and staff spend many hours travelling to and from training and games.
"Road safety is a shared responsibility. By making safe decisions and prioritising safety on and around the road everyone can play a key role in preventing death and serious injury.
"The main contributing factors to deaths and injuries on our roads - speed, fatigue and drink and drug driving - can be linked to decisions road users make."
More than 3300 netball and football players across 40 regional centres in the Riverina, South Coast and Sapphire Coast will take the field in socks carrying the Towards Zero message to highlight Road Safety Round.
Yellow ribbons - a symbol of National Road Safety Week, which kicks off on Sunday -will also be available for players and spectators who want to 'Take the Pledge' - Drive So Others Survive.
