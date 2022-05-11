Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Repeat offender has vehicle, jetski and trailer seized at Ulladulla

May 11 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A repeat fisheries offender with an indictable quantity of abalone and a commercial quantity of eastern rock lobster. Image NSW Fisheries

Fisheries Officers from the Batemans Bay District and the Statewide Investigations and Operations Group Regional Mobile Squad - South have apprehended a repeat fisheries offender with an indictable quantity of abalone and a commercial quantity of eastern rock lobster.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.