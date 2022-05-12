Despite flooding roads to the odd breakdown or 30 - Bo and Sam Rowbotham are still powering along in the Shitbox Rally.
They are be driving a Datsun 180B in the rally and their entry is called 'Thirst Response Shitbox Rally Team'.
"Just arrived at Charlieville and lined up to come into camp. Looks like another route change tomorrow with a big drive to Emerald," was the their latest update.
"The mighty Datto is cruising along like a demon."
The event started on May 7 and if all goes to plan will finish on tomorrow [Friday May 13].
The lads have been quite creative when it comes to fixing their various "Datto" issues.
At one point 'the windscreen was leaking like a busted fridge and the windscreens demisting fan really not doing what windscreen demisting fans were designed to do" so they come up with plan B - see below.
The father and son team are importantly safe, having fun and raising money for an important cause - the Cancer Council.
Donations still can be made - go to here for more information and to make a donation.
They would like to thank all their sponsors and supporters.
Cancer has taken people away from them.
Bo's mother Vera [Sam's grandmother] passed away from cancer and they have lost many other loved ones and good mates as well.
