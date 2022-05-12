Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Ulladulla's Shitbox Rally team powering along

May 12 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bo and Sam Rowbotham are definitely having fun.

Despite flooding roads to the odd breakdown or 30 - Bo and Sam Rowbotham are still powering along in the Shitbox Rally.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.