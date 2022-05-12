Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Shoalhaven Local Health District's Hyperemesis Gravidarum Awareness Day

May 12 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Coast woman, Tara gave birth to her daughter Florence in March after experiencing severe HG throughout her pregnancy.

Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD) is using this year's International Hyperemesis Gravidarum Awareness Day (Sunday, 15 May) to help raise community awareness about the lesser-known pregnancy disease.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.