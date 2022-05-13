Announcement surprises Milton Show Society's young Woman of the Year

Brittany Anderson never expected to be named the Milton Young Woman of the Year.
She attended the Milton Show Society's Ambassadors' Night held recently at the Ulladulla Civic Centre and left as one of the night's major winners.
"I was a little bit surprised - all the other entrants were just as able to be named the Young Woman of the Year winner," she said.
"The other entrants are amazing women and anyone of them could have won the award."
Her many supporters, which included family and friends, cheered when Brittany was named the Milton Young Woman of the Year.
"They were surprised and happy for me," she said.
Eleanor Drury [above] was the 2022 Young Woman of the Year Runner-up.
Brittany, in one way or another, has been involved in the show since she was a young girl.
"My family has been heavily involved with the show over the years," she said about her family's show tradition.
Her grandparents, her parents, and an uncle have all been part of the Milton Show Society in various forms.
Her sister Lainie Anderson was crowned the 2016 Milton Showgirl winner.
Brittany now hopes to contribute to the community, similar to the way previous showgirls winners have done.
She sees being involved in the show as a way to contribute to an important community event.
The former Milton Public School and Ulladulla High School student would like to see more young people getting involved with the show.
"I still get excited when showtime is coming up," the 22-year-old said.
"I definitely enter a few things in the pavilion's cooking and flower sections."
The cadet town planner with Shoalhaven City Council will now represent the Milton Show Society at the Zone level in February 2023 in Camden.
