Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs in rugby league rep round

May 13 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cheyanne Hatch and Keele Browne - image supplied.

Milton Ulladulla junior, Keele Browne, and local police officer, Jack Mitchell, will be taking part in an always important time on the rugby league calendar.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.