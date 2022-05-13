Marine Rescue Ulladulla volunteers take part in successful rescue

Volunteers from Marine Rescue Ulladulla were involved in a successful rescue today [Friday May 13].
A crew from Marine Rescue Ulladulla, on board MRU 30, responded to a call for help after an EPIRB [emergency position indicating radio beacon] was activated .
The call for help came from four people who needed assistance after their boat hit the rocks at Bendalong.
The vessel was located when Marine Rescue Ulladulla arrived on the scene and the volunteers confirmed all passengers on board had been accounted for and safe.
Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service transferred the passengers from the rocks back to the marina, where they were treated by NSW Ambulance.
"While this group's fishing trip didn't go to plan, their safety plan ensured help arrived when they needed it," Marine Rescue said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the official boating season ended on Anzac Day.
Key statistics for the 2021-22 show the boating season was busy one:
