Milton Ulladulla Times

Mailbox May 23: Letters to the editor

Updated May 23 2022 - 6:05am, first published May 15 2022 - 10:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

'A sobering read'

I bring readers attention to the interactive map published by the climatecouncil.org.au which shows estimated risks to different towns in the Shoalhaven in 2030 2050 and 2100 from climate change.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.