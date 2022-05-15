In the past two years, people who have had COVID-19 and haven't recovered to their pre-virus level of health have been diagnosed with Long COVID. Some of these people will go on to be diagnosed with ME/CFS, FM or MCS. In their State of the Nation report, Emerge Australia write that a tsunami of post-viral disease is about to hit Australia: www.emerge.org.au/pages/category/state-of-the-nation.May is Awareness Month and International ME/CFS, FM and MCS Awareness Day was May 12. This date was chosen as it was Florence Nightingale's birthday and she was bedbound for decades with what was believed to have been ME and FM.