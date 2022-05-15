I bring readers attention to the interactive map published by the climatecouncil.org.au which shows estimated risks to different towns in the Shoalhaven in 2030 2050 and 2100 from climate change.
It is a very sobering read.
As residents in Gilmore wait for the final votes to be counted, lets briefly examine the two potential outcomes. Should Fiona Phillips from Labor be returned to office, we can look forward to a proven effective member who works hard for the electorate, and is always there to help those in need. I would describe Mrs Phillips as a quiet achiever who is very conscientious.
Advertisement
However, should Andrew Constance somehow get over the line, we could be in for an different scenario. On election night as the numbers tightened in Gilmore, Mr Constance was interviewed by Dan Conifer from the ABC. When asked what he thought of the close contest, Mr Constance replied in a lazy sort of way "Oh, I don't care", before quickly trying to retract his comment. Incredible!
However his Freudian slip was extremely revealing. I was not surprised since I have followed Mr Constance's career very closely. His performance in the NSW Liberal government was characterised by wasted public funds, arrogance and blame shifting. I've repeatedly described him in the Times as a "failed transport Minister". Mr Constance has never publicly challenged my assertions.
Now, on election night, he says he doesn't care which way things go. Very regrettable performance from a potential leader in Gilmore. Fiona Phillips by contrast, certainly does care about the result, and can be counted on to provide effective representation for our electorate should she be successful.
The world-wide experience of COVID-19 isolation has highlighted the lived experience of all the people with disabilities and chronic conditions who live that way every day, and have done for years or decades.
Globally, there are millions of people living with varying degrees of the debilitating Chronic Immunological and Neurological Diseases (CIND) called Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS), Fibromyalgia (FM), Multiple Chemical Sensitivity (MCS) and chronic Lyme Disease.
In the past two years, people who have had COVID-19 and haven't recovered to their pre-virus level of health have been diagnosed with Long COVID. Some of these people will go on to be diagnosed with ME/CFS, FM or MCS. In their State of the Nation report, Emerge Australia write that a tsunami of post-viral disease is about to hit Australia: www.emerge.org.au/pages/category/state-of-the-nation.May is Awareness Month and International ME/CFS, FM and MCS Awareness Day was May 12. This date was chosen as it was Florence Nightingale's birthday and she was bedbound for decades with what was believed to have been ME and FM.
Throughout May, the 350+ members of the Wollongong ME/CFS/FM Support Group are represented by Library Displays in Wollongong, Corrimal and Thirroul Libraries.
Our website at www.mecfsfmwollongong.org highlights information about the conditions, Awareness Month and our monthly gatherings (currently via Zoom).For awareness, Members will be wearing blue for ME/CFS, purple for FM and green for MCS and Lyme Disease, and sharing via social media using #may12th, #mecfs, #fm, #fibro, #mcs, #lyme. Blue, purple and green butterflies are our symbols.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.