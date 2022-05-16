Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Milton Post Office's doors will soon close

Updated May 17 2022 - 5:05am, first published May 16 2022 - 10:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
End of an era looms for popular Milton building

THE Milton Post Office's doors will soon close for the final time, bringing an end to a longstanding tradition.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.