End of an era looms for popular Milton building

THE Milton Post Office's doors will soon close for the final time, bringing an end to a longstanding tradition.
This Friday [May 20] will mark the first time in 150 years that the well known Princes Highway building will no longer be used as the post office.
The historic Milton Post Office building was sold for more than $1 million in 2018 but the postal service continued to operate since then, but soon the tradition will end.
For members of the Mott family, the building's closure as the post office sees their connection to the well-known structure end.
The late Grahame Mott, ran the Milton Post Office for more than 33 years, and in recent times his daughter Carolyn has been overseeing the operation.
Mr Mott, in total, had a 62-year career with Australia Post and he passed away in 2018.
Carolyn then continued the family's connection to the historical building when she officially became the postal manager and licensee.
Carolyn has many good memories when it comes to the building, where she once lived with her dad and mother Kathleen.
"I moved here as a 15-year-old and so it was a bit different moving from the country to the South Coast. This building was massive and we used to get lost in it at first because the residence up the top is quite large," she said.
"However, it was pretty cool moving into such an old building.
"It was a unique old building with lots of room and rumours of it being haunted."
Unfortunately, for all you ghost hunters - the building is not haunted, according to Carolyn.
The family moved to Milton from Yenda which is just outside Griffith.
Carolyn later moved away to Sydney but the building remained an important part of her family.
"I used to come back to visit and bring my kids and grandkids here - they were all sad when we sold the building as they had a lot of emotional attachment to it," she said.
Her fondness for the building remains strong and she is looking forward to seeing its next chapter.
There is a suggestion some now-closed parts of the building will be reopened like they were in the 1920s.
She is ready to move on and into a new spot. The new Milton Post Office will be located at 49 Wason Street and Carolyn said it was a nice place.
The new post office building will open Monday, May 23.
Carolyn suggested they would be so busy packing and getting organised that they may not be able to mark the closure of the old post office building.
Regular customers will miss the building.
"Some of them are a bit nostalgic about it because the post office has been here for 150 years and it has always been a post office building. They are also excited about the new premises," she said.
The new premises will have a coffee counter and cakes/pastries will also be on sale.
