Milton Ulladulla Districts' Knitting Nannas raise awareness

Updated May 17 2022 - 1:38am, first published 12:30am
The Milton Ulladulla Districts' (MUD) Knitting Nannas get their point across.

The Milton Ulladulla Districts' (MUD) Knitting Nannas were harbourside yet again reminding voters it's time to stitch up the big issues by voting 'one' for candidates who will take real action on climate.

