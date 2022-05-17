The Milton Ulladulla Districts' (MUD) Knitting Nannas were harbourside yet again reminding voters it's time to stitch up the big issues by voting 'one' for candidates who will take real action on climate.
The Nannas are not affiliated with any political party and in fact say "we are committed to annoying all politicians equally" and sugguest people should take a look at their "Nannafesto" at https://knittingnannas.com/about-us/the-nannafesto/ .
"We wear a yellow and black sunflower with a red heart," the group's spokesperson said.
"The symbolism is clear - energy from the sun connected to the red centre, our Earth.
"Nannas work for sustainable use of resources.
"We aim to save the land, air and water for future generations, and don't we have our work cut out for us!
"We want to make sure that our servants, the politicians, represent our democratic wishes and know they are accountable to us.
"We knit, we protest and we also vote."
The Nannas have highlighted a key issue.
"In particular, this election we're challenging politicians to stop funding fossil fuel industries, about $11.6 Billion in subsidies in 2021/22, and instead use the money for nurses, schools, and flood relief," the spokesperson said.
"On Friday May 13 we were up in Sydney where we joined other Knitting Nannas from Sydney, Hunter, Mid North Coast, Gloucester, Taree and the Illawarra.
"We knitted-in at Martin Place, then outside the Minerals Council and in front of Parliament House."
For more, see https://knittingnannas.org/ or checkout Knitting Nannas in the MUD Facebook page.
