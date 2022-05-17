World record holder continues to support stroke awareness

THE Stroke Foundation is lucky to have a world record holder to promote Australia's Biggest Blood Pressure Check campaign, which coincides with World Hypertension Day today [Wednesday May 17.
The Mollymook resident broke the record to honour his dad Jim who passed away from stroke in 2021.
Phil, since the world record attempt, has become Stoke Foundation ambassador and his passion for the cause remains strong.
Given his life- long involvement in health and fitness, Phil is the perfect person to have in your corner when it comes to combating strokes.
He urges people to monitor their blood pressure.
"When it comes to being able to take control of and keep your blood pressure at a safe level, we need to consider that firstly you are a person that is not affected by any medical condition or that you are being treated for any or taking prescribed medications," he said.
"If your blood pressure is elevated beyond normal safe levels consult your GP to have it checked so you know what it is."
According to the Stroke Foundation High blood pressure is the greatest modifiable risk factor for stroke, and a quick and painless check at the pharmacy can be all it takes for someone to reduce their stroke risk.
More than 80 percent of strokes can be prevented, and regional Australians are 17 percent more likely to suffer a stroke than those in metropolitan areas, according to the foundation.
Phil once again can offer great and sound advice.
"Two seemingly simple adjustments can make a big difference, and they are the amount of sugar and salt you consume in your diet," he said.
"Many health problems can be found to be nutrition based, so look at your diet and see what changes you can make."
He urges people to:
He asks if you getting enough rest? Are you able to exercise regularly?
"Look ways to manage and reduce stress in your life," he suggests.
"Consider yoga and meditation. If you smoke then quit. If you like to have a few drinks then do it in moderation.
"All of the above will assist in helping bring your blood pressure to a safe and healthy range.
"As well as assisting with your cholesterol and your risk to other health problems such as diabetes and heart disease."
Go here for more stroke awareness information.
