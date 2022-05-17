Captain Ron enjoys a day out on the Natoma

Ron O'Malley's affection for and connection with a well-known local boat remains strong.
The Natoma is a well-known boat in the Burrill Lake area and is now owned by Joe and Kathleen Basile.
Mike Pool had previously owned the boat and this is where "Captain Ron" comes back into the picture.
Mike still keeps in contact with Ron and wanted to get him back down to Burrill Lake so he could see the Natoma.
Ron lives in Gymea and due to the COVID-19 pandemic had not been able to get out much and a trip down to see the Natoma was hard - until recently.
"Ron had been saying 'I want to come down' for a while," Mike said.
Joe and Kathleen were only too happy to be involved.
They had the boat all set up on the wharf and had lunch prepared.
Captain Ron was not told about the plans to take the Natoma out.
"He [Ron] was so surprised - it almost bought him the tears," Mike said.
"I gave him the captain's hat and said 'Ron you know how to drive - you are in charge.
"Ron could not stop talking about the day - he is still talking about it.
"He did not want to go home."
Kathleen and Joe were pleased that "Captain Ron" enjoyed the day
"We were both very proud and privileged to have met Ron and taken him out on the Natoma for a beautiful afternoon cruise on the Lake," Kathleen said.
"To be able to speak to him and get some knowledge of the work undertaken by himself on the boat in Sydney before coming down to Burrill Lake was fascinating and enlightening and the time and loving labour that he had put into her restoration.
"We had a wonderful afternoon of sharing and lots of laughter and celebration that the Natoma was well looked after and in great condition considering her age of 110 years (built in 1912 in Tasmania)."
This could have been "Captain Ron's" last visit to see the Natoma.
"Due to Ron's age this was possibly the last and only time that he could see the Natoma fully restored by us and spending Her last days well rested on the lake and loved by many," Kathleen said.
"We feel honoured to have given him the opportunity to fulfil such a dream and have wonderful memories of his visit."
Mike and Ron used to fish together in Port Hacking - back in the day.
They have been friends for some 30-years.
