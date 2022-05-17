Man arrested following stabbing incident at Lake Conjola

Officers from South Coast Police District were called to a home in Lake Conjola this morning [Tuesday May 17] following reports of a stabbing.
Police attended and found a 59-year-old woman had suffered stab wounds to her head.
Police arrived at the scene at 9am this morning [Tuesday May 17].
The 59-year-old woman was taken to Shoalhaven Hospital.
She was reported to be in a stable condition.
A 19-year-old man was arrested and taken to Nowra Police Station, where he is currently assisting police with inquiries.
A crime scene has been established.
No further information is available at this time.
Meanwhile, a 40-year-old Batemans Bay man has been charged with firearm and driving offences following a vehicle stop near Batemans Bay.
About 10.30pm Friday May 13, officers from South Coast Police District stopped an unregistered Holden Commodore on the Princes Highway, North Batemans Bay.
The driver was disqualified from driving.
Upon searching the vehicle, police seized a crossbow, a suitcase containing a shortened .22 rifle, a shortened 12-gauge shotgun and a shortened smaller gauge shotgun and ammunition for the three firearms.
The man was arrested and taken to Batemans Bay Police Station where he was charged with the following offences:
The man was refused bail when he appeared before Wollongong Local Court on Saturday May 14.
