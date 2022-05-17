Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Man arrested following stabbing incident at Lake Conjola

Updated May 17 2022 - 6:45am, first published 2:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man arrested following stabbing incident at Lake Conjola

Officers from South Coast Police District were called to a home in Lake Conjola this morning [Tuesday May 17] following reports of a stabbing.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.