Shoalhaven City Council's neighbourhood agenda is once again full of interesting snippets.
Let's start off with something people either love or hate - yes and that is fireworks.
Advertisement
Council is reviewing its fireworks policy and invite the community to provide feedback. This review follows community concerns about disturbances in rural settings frightening animals, which can cause injury and damage property.
Council is proposing to:
Submissions close Monday May 30 at 5pm - go here to have your say.
Don't miss your chance to celebrate the best of our local artists at Re-Connection, a free community event to be held on the forecourt of the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on Sunday June 5 from 11.30am to 2.30pm.
The event will include the unveiling of a stunning new sculpture by award-winning artist Greer Taylor and a Live and Local Shoalhaven micro music festival featuring some of our region's up and coming musicians and singers onstage.
So, save the date to bring your family and meet up with friends for a fun afternoon of free music, art and adventure for the whole community.
Men's Table creates a safe place for men to chat in a confidential and non-judgmental environment, where men listen, talk and share openly.
There's never been a better time to get connected and be part of building community. It's healthy to show emotions and share feelings.
Where: Flame Woodfire Pizza When: May 24 Time: 7pm - 9pm
Men gain a great deal from sharing and hearing other men's experiences of life.
On the night, men will share from their direct experience and speaking for themselves. The Table avoids prophesising and generalisation.
Bear is a sweet gentleman looking for a new home. Bear gets along with dogs and has experience living with children older than 10 years.
Advertisement
He will be fine living with cats with a slow and patient introduction. Bear can sit and shake hands on command, but will need further training on a lead.
Bear is five years old and is gentle and placid. He will need a family that will take him on daily walks and trips to the park or beach, as well as playtime in the backyard. He loves attention and having snuggles with humans.
Old clothing can be recycled for free at Council's Recycling and Waste Depots. Council accepts a large range of textiles including shoes, handbags, towels and linens that cannot be donated or reused.
Learn more about recycling here.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.